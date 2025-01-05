Lounge Fiction Special: ‘The many lives of a leaf’ by Uddipana Goswami

When the leaf had erupted in the Spring from the bark of the tree, it was a lime green speck that kept reaching for the sun, soaking it in, growing into its fullest and greenest every day. Watching it grow, it was told by the leaves older than itself that this was the one life it had. And that this one life was meant to be in the service of the tree, making it stronger every day, helping it survive the battles that it fought every day for the sake of every leaf and every branch that constituted its organic body. When the leaf asked who this battle was against, it was informed that the enemy was anyone who was not the tree or of the tree. The leaf found this cryptic. Being a small inconsequential leaf in a forest full of leaves, it decided to accept the elders’ words. But all through the Summer of its life, it remained dissatisfied. It knew it could not find the answers it sought among its leafy kin: they had decided it was not their battle to lead; they only watched from their perch and accepted that the war was inevitable, immutable, ongoing. It did not know where to look for the answers, but it also could not accept that this was the only life it had in which to look for the answers that were probably, simultaneously, seeking out the questioner and the right questions.