‘Minx’ is a dirty comedy about feminism

A really good dirty joke is hard to forget. Few shows have dared to blend the risqué with the revolutionary as seamlessly as Minx . Set against the backdrop of 1970s Los Angeles, the comedy series chronicles the inception of the first erotic magazine for women, ingeniously using pornography as a vessel for feminist discourse. Streaming in India on Lionsgate Play, Minx offers a titillating yet profound exploration of gender politics, societal norms, and the perpetual struggle for equality.

The premise is as provocative as it is profound: Joyce Prigger, portrayed with earnest zeal by Ophelia Lovibond, is a fervent feminist determined to dismantle the patriarchy through the written word. Her lofty ideals find an unlikely ally in Doug Renetti, a charismatic low-rent publisher brought to life by Jake Johnson, who sees the commercial potential in Joyce’s vision. Together, they embark on a quixotic quest to launch “Minx", a magazine that juxtaposes nude male centrefolds with articles advocating for women’s liberation.

Liberation, you see, comes in many forms—including centrefolds.

This audacious blend of erotica and empowerment mirrors real-world endeavours where pornography has been harnessed to propagate feminist ideals. Notably, publications like Playgirl in the 1970s sought to challenge traditional gender roles by objectifying men for a predominantly female audience, thereby subverting the male gaze. Similarly, feminist pornographers such as Candida Royalle have endeavoured to create adult content that prioritises female pleasure and agency, reframing the narrative to include women’s perspectives and desires.

The series conjures a milieu reminiscent of Paul Thomas Anderson’s Boogie Nights, a cinematic masterpiece that immersed viewers in the hedonistic haze of the adult entertainment industry. Yet, Minx tempers this world of filth with the endearing camaraderie characteristic of a Cameron Crowe ensemble, rendering the characters’ pursuits both relatable and heartwarming. The series deftly balances the salacious with the sincere, offering a narrative that is as much about personal growth and friendship as it is about societal upheaval.

Created by Ellen Rapoport, Minx brandishes feminism so accessible it practically pirouettes on to the screen. Unpretentious and buoyant, the show skewers the kind of progressive causes that bury themselves in academic jargon, forgetting that ideas must resonate in order to reform. When Joyce is interviewed on The Dick Cavett Show, her message lands because it’s joyful, not pedantic; she exudes an ethos that says feminism can be celebratory.

Minx never lets assumptions sit comfortably. The show cheekily flips expectations with the magazine’s second centrefold: a gorgeous Juilliard graduate who, despite his pedigree, delights in baring it all for the camera. Here, the series offers a wink and a nudge, reminding us that true empowerment doesn’t need to come with a library card; sometimes, it’s as simple as owning who you are, massive degree or otherwise.

The ensemble cast delivers performances that are both nuanced and memorable. Lovibond’s Joyce is a study in idealistic fervour, her evolution from a rigid ideologue to a more nuanced advocate for women’s rights portrayed with subtlety and grace—even when she’s being infuriatingly stubborn. Johnson’s Doug exudes a rakish charm, his entrepreneurial spirit tempered by moments of unexpected depth and vulnerability. Always good at playing scruffy around the edges, Johnson goes for broke here playing this excessive, swinging character clad in the pimp-est wardrobe imaginable. He’s a treat.

Supporting characters such as Bambi (Jessica Lowe), a seemingly ditzy model with hidden depths, and Richie (Oscar Montoya), a talented photographer navigating his own identity, enrich the narrative, each contributing to the show’s non-judgmental exploration of liberation and self-discovery.

The depiction of the fledgling magazine’s struggles made me think of Joan Micklin Silver’s underrated 1977 film Between the Lines, which chronicles the lives of journalists at an alternative newspaper teetering on the brink of commercialism. To give you a sense of that: Jeff Goldblum plays a rock critic. Both works capture the chaotic energy, the fervent idealism, and the interpersonal dynamics of a publication striving to make its mark against formidable odds. The parallels are striking: the relentless pursuit of a vision, the clashes between artistic integrity and commercial viability, and the camaraderie forged in the crucible of a shared mission. Like that delicious film, this series gets the vibe right.

Magazine editors, watch this show.

In a twist of fate that feels both ironic and disheartening, Minx was cancelled after two seasons. The series initially premiered on HBO Max in 2022, earning acclaim for its sharp writing and compelling performances. Despite this, the series faced an untimely cancellation, only to be resurrected by Starz for a second season in 2023. However, this reprieve was short-lived, as Starz announced the show’s cancellation in January 2024, leaving fans bereft and storylines unresolved. Both existing seasons are, as I said, streaming on Lionsgate Play and I would recommend them strongly.

This premature end feels almost poetic in its unfairness, mirroring the very struggles depicted within the series. The challenges of sustaining a publication that dares to defy societal norms, the constant battle against censorship and misunderstanding, and the precarious balance between art and commerce—all themes explored in Minx—are reflected in its real-world demise. The struggle, it seems, remains the same, both within the narrative and beyond the fourth wall. It’s almost as much of a struggle, in fact, as convincing someone that you read Playboy for the articles.

Raja Sen is a screenwriter and critic. He has co-written Chup, a film about killing critics, and is now creating an absurd comedy series. He posts @rajasen.