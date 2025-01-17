‘Minx’ is a dirty comedy about feminism

The depiction of the fledgling magazine’s struggles made me think of Joan Micklin Silver’s underrated 1977 film Between the Lines, which chronicles the lives of journalists at an alternative newspaper teetering on the brink of commercialism. To give you a sense of that: Jeff Goldblum plays a rock critic. Both works capture the chaotic energy, the fervent idealism, and the interpersonal dynamics of a publication striving to make its mark against formidable odds. The parallels are striking: the relentless pursuit of a vision, the clashes between artistic integrity and commercial viability, and the camaraderie forged in the crucible of a shared mission. Like that delicious film, this series gets the vibe right.