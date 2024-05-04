The persistence of human perfidy
Mirza Azeem Baig Chughtai’s ‘Vampire’ is as much a comment on the female psyche as it is on the mindset of a society
Recommending Mirza Azeem Baig Chughtai’s Urdu novel, Vampire, in the 21st century needs to come with a trigger warning. As an account of sexual assault and its aftermath, it is a visceral and stomach-churning story, accused of obscenity at the time of its appearance in 1932, its controversial premise leading to its author being showered with death threats by irate fellow Muslims. Yet, cutting through the miasma of moral outrage, Vampire remains a sobering reminder of the persistence of human perfidy—an unchanging, ever-present poison—in the world we have inherited, live in and are leaving behind.