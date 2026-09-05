‘Mirzapur’ returns to what made it special

When Mirzapur premiered on Amazon Prime in 2018, there was already a formidable precedent for its lawless north Indian hinterland and warring rival families. Anurag Kashyap’s Gangs of Wasseypur (2012) had established a new cinematic language for the gangster rooted in the Hindi heartland—one that was also funny, violent, sprawling and contemporary.
In the years that followed, over three seasons, Mirzapur created its own vocabulary, its own characters, its own fandom and eventually its own subgenre. Kaleen Bhaiya, Guddu, Munna, Golu and Beena became instantly recognisable names. Fans followed these characters and their chaos, celebrating their wins and mourning their ends.
Now, after three seasons, Mirzapur is moving in the opposite direction to the one that might have been expected of an OTT show. Mirzapur: The Movie opens in cinemas on 4 September, bringing back several of its most recognisable characters and, crucially, Munna, who was killed in season 2.
For Gurmmeet Singh, who has directed episodes in all three seasons and directed the film, the scale of that fandom was something no one could have predicted when they began. What surprised the makers was not merely the number of viewers but the range of people who connected with it. “We had no idea that this show would be accepted on such a mass scale,” he says. “It has managed to cut through geographical barriers. It’s cut through linguistic barriers.”
The roots of Mirzapur go back to creator and writer Puneet Krishna, who had originally imagined it as a film. The origin was not a fully formed gangster story but a single image. “I had this visual in my mind of two brothers sitting on a bike with guns in their hands,” he recalls. “It was not even an idea of a story, it was literally that one visual.” When he got a call from producers Excel to develop a web series, Krishna wrote the story in his hometown of Meerut.