What to watch this week: ‘Mission: Impossible’ ‘Murderbot’ and more

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning The Mission: Impossible series finally draws to a close. This run of eight films, all starring Tom Cruise, is one of the most satisfying in the increasingly arid world of American blockbuster cinema. IMF super-agent Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) must figure out a way to stop The Entity, an all-powerful AI adversary introduced in the seventh film. Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg and Hayley Atwell co-star. Directed by Christopher McQuarrie. (In theatres)

Alexander Skarsgård in 'Murderbot'.

Murderbot This sci-fi comedy series is about a cyborg who gains sentience but struggles with the idea of free will. Starring Alexander Skarsgård as the bot, as well as David Dastmalchian, Noma Dumezweni and Sabrina Wu. Created and written by Chris Weitz and Paul Weitz and based on the book series by Martha Wells. (Apple TV+)

A still from 'Tastefully Yours'.

Tastefully Yours This series is built around two things K-dramas are never in short supply of: romantic comedy and food. Han Beom-woo has inherited a food conglomerate and runs a fine dining restaurant in Seoul. He chances upon a country chef, Mo Yeon-joo, whose eccentricity is matched by her culinary talent. They start a restaurant together, and in the process grow closer. Starring Kang Ha-neul and Go Min-si. (Netflix)

A still from 'It’s Not Me'.