Mohammed Hanif's new novel ‘The Rebel English Academy’ is a rather sorry case of art perverting life

The Rebel English Academy, which is the backdrop for Pakistani author Mohammed Hanif’s new novel of the same name, is instantly recognisable to anyone in the subcontinent. It is an English language coaching school, helping prospective job seekers get a leg up in an unequal world in which not speaking English is almost an instant disqualifier.

Hanif’s fictional variation on this theme comes with wacky characteristics. Sir Baghi, who runs the academy, is a lapsed socialist and atheist. He is not shy about propagating his socialist views and atheism while teaching English, even though his school is on the premises of a mosque.

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The book begins with the hanging of former Pakistani prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. In a country of perpetual conspiracy theories, a significant number of the population do not believe the “feudal despot in the clothes of an awami pseudo socialist” has, in fact, been hanged. A reasonable number, meanwhile, are so appalled by the hanging and are such blind Bhutto followers that they are burning themselves to death—or planning to. Enter Captain Gul from the Field Intelligence Unit who must tackle both ends of the spectrum. He arrives at his new posting in OK Town, where the novel is set, while dealing with persistent calls from a pregnant girlfriend.

Even those who successfully learn English at the academy in OK Town soon find themselves to be cogs in the wheel of the subcontinental state, a predicament made worse because OK Town is a very dull, small town. In one of the bitterly amusing reflections, Assistant Sub-Inspector A.D. Malang, an alumnus of Rebel English Academy, observes that he joined it to pass the police exam and root out crime. But he quickly learns that when you receive a call from your superiors, you follow orders, however demeaning they may be: “One called at 2 am and asked for fourteen Pepsi bottles, and three Miranda bottles … and as an afterthought two dozen paans.” Whatever his ideals were when he enrolled, they have long since faded: He is now infamous for encounter killings. The army and police in Hanif’s novels often come in for special satirical treatment, as does the majoritarian state, but in this novel so do the self-immolators and just about everyone else.

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Early in the novel, Sabiha Bano, who had briefly studied at Rebel English Academy, is brought there by the maulvi in charge of the mosque in OK Town who wants to use the school as a hideout for her. Sabiha is on the run from the police after the herbal medicine shop run by her husband goes up in flames. It is not clear whether she is part of the protesting self-immolating group, whether the cause was an electrical fire or whether she murdered her husband. Baghi insists her English education start again and that she write about her life: “But remember you are not an ordinary student: you are a witness to history.” Hers is more personal tragedy than history, however. Her parents have been jailed as dissidents, but Sabiha has no idea where they are.

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It is one of the main drawbacks of this hopelessly uneven novel that even though Sabiha is the main protagonist and the most tragic of its many victims, these autobiographical accounts somehow leave one mostly unmoved. Part of the problem is the character’s voice, which starts to grate because it is written in the style of someone who has done a crash course in English. Referring to her mother, Sabiha writes, “Mother Bano has envisaged a plan that since she was a wandering beauteous lass, ergo she was never able to ask anything from her esteemed father.” But even in the passages not written by Sabiha, there is a general disregard for syntax, especially in the second half of the book.

Rebel English Academy: By Mohammed Hanif, Penguin Random House India, 320 pages, ₹799.

A novel that starts with the comic promise that recalled English, August by Upamanyu Chatterjee then gets bogged down in a monsoonal slush of slapdash writing and a plot replete with clichés. Baghi is a homosexual who is nearly raped by two older boys in the bathroom at boarding school. He frequents movie theatres in OK Town, looking for young men who will indulge his desire for groping and masturbation. Cliché and spoiler alert: He gets caught by the police, another trope most readers will anticipate well before it happens.

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If gay men are portrayed in DayGlo caricatures, so too are the women characters—except for a wonderfully wise woman lawyer who doubles as a palm reader and says things like “what will be, will be.” Sabiha is raped by her athletic coach after winning a medal in athletics at the high school she attended. She then momentarily and inexplicably flirts with Baghi, who has spent his entire life as a gay man. Baghi’s oversexed childhood friend, who heads the mosque, attempts to assault Sabiha after acting as her saviour and bringing her to hide at the academy.

The other principal character is absolutely obsessed with sex: Captain Gul is nicknamed Piston for seducing women by randomly calling numbers from a public phone book. He whispers sweet nothings, clinching their sympathy by saying that as a soldier he will soon be killed in battle. One of the people who falls for this is Gul’s commanding officer’s daughter, who is pregnant after a relationship with another man. The CO, who has prevailed upon Gul to marry his daughter, then chances upon Gul and his daughter in a park just after she has vomited on Gul’s chest.

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Head hurting yet? There is more. Gul becomes obsessed with a woman who is possibly drugged and raped and filmed during the assault in his officer’s quarters. The description of this grotesque scene is unquotable in a weekend newspaper, but then there is this: “Captain Gul felt horny and then rage at feeling horny. A righteous anger uncurls in his chest. His bed, his room. Such indignities, such filth, did our forefathers sacrifice their lives so that we could—?” To answer that question, if there are libraries in the afterlife, could Rebel please be deleted from the reading list?

By overdosing on these accounts of forced sex, perhaps Hanif is making the point that the power dynamics in South Asian small towns make casual abuse and rape much more widespread than we realise. But, the lame effort at humour and the repetitiveness leave one desensitised to the violence.

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As Rebel English Academy, an attempted thriller, reached its chaotic conclusion, I found myself wanting to reread another literary thriller. Home Fire, Kamila Shamsie’s taut, well-told, supremely empathetic account of a young British Asian, who becomes radicalised, which ends in Pakistan in a spectacular finish that brings together politics and terrorism and leaves one numb with sorrow. If, on the other hand, it’s hilarious satire you are after, Salman Rushdie’s incomparably superior novel Shame or Hanif’s wonderful debut, A Case of Exploding Mangoes, are a better investment of your time.

In Hanif’s debut novel, the portrayal of General Zia ul Haq, as well as of the lead character Ali Shigri, is superbly done and genuinely funny. By contrast, Rebel English Academy might be about a school that prepares its students for a career as a file-pusher or a sadistic cop. But, in a case of art perverting life, the novel ends up being a lesson in bad writing.

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Rahul Jacob is a Mint columnist and a former travel, food and drink editor of Financial Times, London as well as its Hong Kong bureau chief.