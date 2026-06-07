‘Mollywood Times’ review: A cynical insider's view of the world of cinema

Abhinav Sunder Nayak gravitates towards obsessive compulsive curmudgeons. He is only two films old but there is a pattern. If his debut film, Mukundan Unni Associates, is about a dogged, unshakeable lawyer who would stop at nothing—even murder—to accomplish his insurance scam, his sophomore film, Mollywood Times, is about another determined obstinate young man, Vineeth Madhavan (Naslen), an aspiring Malayalam filmmaker. There is a subtle but compelling difference in perception. The rigid and unnavigable world of cinema with its uncompromising characters, vicious businessmen and unforgiving mindsets make Nayak’s favorite traits almost desirable.
Abhinav Sunder Nayak gravitates towards obsessive compulsive curmudgeons. He is only two films old but there is a pattern. If his debut film, Mukundan Unni Associates, is about a dogged, unshakeable lawyer who would stop at nothing—even murder—to accomplish his insurance scam, his sophomore film, Mollywood Times, is about another determined obstinate young man, Vineeth Madhavan (Naslen), an aspiring Malayalam filmmaker. There is a subtle but compelling difference in perception. The rigid and unnavigable world of cinema with its uncompromising characters, vicious businessmen and unforgiving mindsets make Nayak’s favorite traits almost desirable.
There are more parallels between Mukundan and Vineeth. They both come from middle-class backgrounds with families that offer them nothing beyond education. It’s really their only privilege. A used car gives a young Vineeth a chance to get out on the road to take in Malayalam film posters for the first time. His father begins to trust his talents only after his short film puts his rationalist grandfather in a coma (this has a hilarious payoff in the third act). What is his reward? Not an expensive camera or budget but an offer to get him admission into a visual communications course. It’s the most a father dreaming of a doctor or an engineer son could do. This class position also determines the potency of their obsession—how far they would go or how rigid they can be in their march towards their goals.
There are more parallels between Mukundan and Vineeth. They both come from middle-class backgrounds with families that offer them nothing beyond education. It’s really their only privilege. A used car gives a young Vineeth a chance to get out on the road to take in Malayalam film posters for the first time. His father begins to trust his talents only after his short film puts his rationalist grandfather in a coma (this has a hilarious payoff in the third act). What is his reward? Not an expensive camera or budget but an offer to get him admission into a visual communications course. It’s the most a father dreaming of a doctor or an engineer son could do. This class position also determines the potency of their obsession—how far they would go or how rigid they can be in their march towards their goals.
For the first hour or so, Mollywood Times is a breakneck ride through the blossoming of a talent overflowing with joy, dedication and ambition. Vineeth idolizes M Night Shyamalan, Ram Gopal Varma and Vinayan, his penchant for horror the cause of terrorizing vivid nightmares. Nayak operates on first principles of love for cinema. It’s not a hero’s journey or emotion that draws him into the movies. It’s the sound that jumps off different parts of the theatre. It’s the varied reactions he observes in the audience running the gamut of fear and shock. For him it’s all about creating the moviegoing experience, a conjurer of dreams with unique sleight of hand.
Ramu Sunil’s screenplay places a best friend and a typical video store guy (a very fun Althaf Salim) around Vineeth as his pillars (these portions are set around 2007-2010). Nayak’s fast cutting and crisp scenes match the fast-developing Vineeth as he moves from a mediocre short film to one with a proper flow as he better understands editing and transitions.
Jakes Bejoy’s upbeat score further adds momentum to these scenes. He reworks something that sounds like In the Hall of the Mountain King into something playful and original, adding it in scenes where Vineeth is unsure of himself, like during the short film competition. Nayak doesn’t shy away from the theatre of absurd: a dream song turns into violence as an angry Vineeth guns down the audience because they are on their phones during a screening.
The film's thesis is that the world of cinema is ludicrous, savage and mostly unscrupulous. Mollywood Times, for all its celebration of cinephilia of an individual, is essentially about the dark underbelly of the film industry, which it highlights with capital-C cynicism. Vineeth prides himself on being the master of his destiny, but the industry disabuses him of that notion. Entirely random events and random characters wreak havoc in his script and film. For every step forward, he takes two steps back.
Vineeth might be crazy, but the film originally begins with another’s character’s descent into disorder. As if on cue, Vineeth too abolishes his selfless principles to turn into an object of bitterness and distrust, a change that does little to his woes. Naslen is a quietly calculative, menacing presence in this author-backed role, Nayak likely infusing some autobiographic details into his portrayal. His lanky, unintimidating frame doesn’t make him an obvious choice, but it's what throws people off as his calm exterior gives way to a belligerent storm inside.
While it is admirable that Nayak doesn’t romanticize the film industry, Mollywood Times loses its balance. After a point, events repeat themselves. Nayak seems aware of this; he injects novelty by turning to animation and diagrammatic presentations. It’s unclear if Sunil and Nayak didn’t know how to arrive at a denouement or they simply ran out of explicable tantrums from their protagonist. But the film’s biggest offense will be the subplot involving Vineeth’s friend, someone from an underprivileged background, a fact that is stressed at least four times in different parts of the film only to use it to punch down on filmmakers from similar backgrounds. It might be a valid opinion, but the way Mollywood Times presents it is clunky and awkward, if not malicious.
‘Mollywood Times’ is in theatres.
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