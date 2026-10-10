How 'A Moment in the Monumental' captures turns and changes in Indian art

Veer Munshi’s Maeras (legacy) offers a cartography of his lived experience. The relief painting on MDF sheets maps out his subconscious, invoking landmarks and motifs from his hometown of Srinagar. The work brings together his experience as a displaced Kashmiri Pandit and his consistent engagement with the craftspersons and painters from Kashmir. The circular work resembles a fragmented carpet, which might have been subjected to violence. This shredded fabric then becomes a backdrop to stories of displacement and lost ancestral heritage.
Maeras is part of the group show, A Moment in the Monumental, curated by Kishore Singh to mark 25 years of Art Alive gallery. Munshi is one of the 30 artists from across generations and practices in the show, which also includes names such as S.H. Raza, Krishen Khanna, Arpana Caur, Jayasri Burman, Shibu Natesan, Paresh Maity and the Singh Twins. “At its heart, A Moment in the Monumental looks at how individual artists form part of an ongoing continuum of Indian art while creating distinctive visual languages of their own,” states the curatorial note. The show, which was on view at the Bikaner House until earlier this week, will now move to the gallery space in the Capital, 15 October onwards.
The exhibition makes for an interesting viewing, with the journeys of the artists intersecting with the gallery’s own evolution. It is for this reason that Singh found the exhibition a fascinating curatorial engagement. The artists’ works, over these 25 years, had their own histories that he wanted to place within the context of past and recent art histories. “(The idea was) to try and understand the distance they had travelled, and how Indian art itself had adapted as an expression of our current times,” he says. “In effect, it was like the Russian dolls—each time you opened one, something new and exciting popped out.”
Beyond genres
The design of the show steers clear of labels. It has not been segmented into genres of modern, contemporary or indigenous. Rather there has been a conscious effort to break free of silos, which though convenient, make for a restrictive viewing of art. As you move between styles and forms, you become aware of the diverse and unique manifestations of a particular material or theme within different artist studios.
Take, for instance, the manner in which the artists have tackled scale and spatial arrangement while staying true to the essence of their practice. Jayasri Burman, who has constantly explored poetic lyricism and folk expression in her works, is presenting Naivedya Nivedan, a massive tableau featuring 36 figures—saints, deities and humans— that she has invited to a banquet. She has inserted her own figure in the work as well, as the person serving these guests, thereby indicating her devotion and admiration to the values enshrined within each of these figures.
Meanwhile, Amrit Kaur and Rabindra Kaur, known as The Singh Twins, are presenting layered histories, both in terms of materiality and subjects. The three works on display—Golden Bird: Envy of the West, Imperialism: By the Yardstick and Sword, and Brit: Asia Making our Mark—look at the ensuing echoes of colonial exploitation in national and personal histories. Their practice brings together Indian traditions of miniature painting with Western art pedagogy. “Their use of the miniature as an aesthetic expression appeals to me because it reverses what had happened when the miniature ateliers were put to shame by colonial administrators and artists, sounding a blow to our precious heritage,” elaborates Singh. By using ink and cotton, they allude to India’s colonial past and how these materials were used as both means of oppression and resistance.
Most works in the show come loaded with similar histories. Take, for instance, Khanna’s 56-foot octaptych, which tells the story of Chola migrations, Sakti Burman’s cross-civilisations influences, Paresh Maity’s rendition of dawn over the Dal Lake or landscapes as still-lifes by Shibu Natesan and Senaka Senanayake.