How 'A Moment in the Monumental' captures turns and changes in Indian art

Avantika Bhuyan
4 min read10 Oct 2026, 03:30 PM IST
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Arpana Caur, 'Day and Night', oil on canvas. Courtesy: Art Alive
Summary
A new show examines changes to Indian art as an expression of our times through the work of 30 artists

Veer Munshi’s Maeras (legacy) offers a cartography of his lived experience. The relief painting on MDF sheets maps out his subconscious, invoking landmarks and motifs from his hometown of Srinagar. The work brings together his experience as a displaced Kashmiri Pandit and his consistent engagement with the craftspersons and painters from Kashmir. The circular work resembles a fragmented carpet, which might have been subjected to violence. This shredded fabric then becomes a backdrop to stories of displacement and lost ancestral heritage.

Maeras is part of the group show, A Moment in the Monumental, curated by Kishore Singh to mark 25 years of Art Alive gallery. Munshi is one of the 30 artists from across generations and practices in the show, which also includes names such as S.H. Raza, Krishen Khanna, Arpana Caur, Jayasri Burman, Shibu Natesan, Paresh Maity and the Singh Twins. “At its heart, A Moment in the Monumental looks at how individual artists form part of an ongoing continuum of Indian art while creating distinctive visual languages of their own,” states the curatorial note. The show, which was on view at the Bikaner House until earlier this week, will now move to the gallery space in the Capital, 15 October onwards.

The exhibition makes for an interesting viewing, with the journeys of the artists intersecting with the gallery’s own evolution. It is for this reason that Singh found the exhibition a fascinating curatorial engagement. The artists’ works, over these 25 years, had their own histories that he wanted to place within the context of past and recent art histories. “(The idea was) to try and understand the distance they had travelled, and how Indian art itself had adapted as an expression of our current times,” he says. “In effect, it was like the Russian dolls—each time you opened one, something new and exciting popped out.”

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Veer Munshi, Maeras' (legacy), hand-painted acrylic on MDF board

Beyond genres

The design of the show steers clear of labels. It has not been segmented into genres of modern, contemporary or indigenous. Rather there has been a conscious effort to break free of silos, which though convenient, make for a restrictive viewing of art. As you move between styles and forms, you become aware of the diverse and unique manifestations of a particular material or theme within different artist studios.

Take, for instance, the manner in which the artists have tackled scale and spatial arrangement while staying true to the essence of their practice. Jayasri Burman, who has constantly explored poetic lyricism and folk expression in her works, is presenting Naivedya Nivedan, a massive tableau featuring 36 figures—saints, deities and humans— that she has invited to a banquet. She has inserted her own figure in the work as well, as the person serving these guests, thereby indicating her devotion and admiration to the values enshrined within each of these figures.

Meanwhile, Amrit Kaur and Rabindra Kaur, known as The Singh Twins, are presenting layered histories, both in terms of materiality and subjects. The three works on displayGolden Bird: Envy of the West, Imperialism: By the Yardstick and Sword, and Brit: Asia Making our Marklook at the ensuing echoes of colonial exploitation in national and personal histories. Their practice brings together Indian traditions of miniature painting with Western art pedagogy. “Their use of the miniature as an aesthetic expression appeals to me because it reverses what had happened when the miniature ateliers were put to shame by colonial administrators and artists, sounding a blow to our precious heritage,” elaborates Singh. By using ink and cotton, they allude to India’s colonial past and how these materials were used as both means of oppression and resistance.

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The Singh Twins, 'The Golden Bird: Envy of the West'

Most works in the show come loaded with similar histories. Take, for instance, Khanna’s 56-foot octaptych, which tells the story of Chola migrations, Sakti Burman’s cross-civilisations influences, Paresh Maity’s rendition of dawn over the Dal Lake or landscapes as still-lifes by Shibu Natesan and Senaka Senanayake.

For Singh, it was important to include clay and bronze reliefs and sculptures in the show besides paintings. “My instinctive response to any work of art is to touch it, to discover the artist’s hands in the brushwork, to feel the palms and fingers pressing into clay,” he says. Some of the highlights include installations by Partha Dasgupta and P.R. Daroz, K.S. Radhakrishnan’s sculpture of a baul perched atop a ramp or scorched wood and leather totems by Satish Gujral, indicative of a traumatic episode from India’s post-Independence history.

As you circle back to Maeras, it feels like you have walked through a tightly layered tapestry of personal and collective journeys that have shaped art in recent years.

At Art Alive, New Delhi, till 15 November.

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About the Author

Avantika Bhuyan

Avantika Bhuyan is a national features editor at the Mint Lounge. With nearly 20 years of experience, her writing practice lies at the intersection of art, inclusivity, and cultural heritage. She has focused on ways in which art can be used to create solidarities and connections between global communities. Her special interest lies in connecting history with the present moment through stories of contemporary archives, ongoing archaeological discoveries, and people reviving endangered languages. The idea is to look at how we arrive at who we are today as a society. One of her significant endeavours has been to bring out the annual art special for Mint Lounge, which has emerged as a collector's edition over the years. The special issue captures the pulse of the cultural ecosystem, with commissioned pieces exploring the latest trends while also highlighting practitioners and issues that need to be made visible. Avantika also pens the monthly 'Raising Parents' column, which explores art and culture ideas for both adults and children. In recent years, she has been exploring the way technology, particularly social media and AI, has impacted parenting and child development.

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