‘Moonstruck’ remains a screen romance like no other

Nicolas Cage bursts into this film like a man who has just escaped a tragic opera. Ronny Cammareri is not merely a man; he is a wound, a bleeding heart in a sweaty undershirt. He lost his hand in a bread slicer, lost his fiancée, and has lived in a state of melodramatic self-pity ever since. He is a man of grand pronouncements, of fists slammed against tables, of fiery speeches delivered with the reckless intensity of a wounded beast. Yet he is also inexplicably sensual. Cage, always a performer of extremes, gives Ronny a rough poetry, an unexpected smoulder. He grabs Loretta and declares, “I love you. Not like they told you love is, and I didn’t know this either, but love don’t make things nice—it ruins everything. It breaks your heart. It makes things a mess. We aren’t here to make things perfect. The snowflakes are perfect. The stars are perfect. Not us. Not us!" It is unhinged, it is ridiculous, and somehow, it is perfect.