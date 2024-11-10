Can movies help parents break down complex emotions for children?

“Talking about the good feelings is easy; about the bad ones, not so much," says Vadodara-based parenting coach Nirali Jain, “As a parent, if I were to share my own experience with negative emotions and how I handle it, my child would be able to recognise and regulate hers." Gurugram-based parenting researcher, Snigdha Anand, particularly likes the way the movie has treated the ‘negative’ emotions. Although they seemed like the villains initially, the story goes on to underline the purpose of every emotion. For example, fear protects us from dangers that we see and anxiety protects from dangers that could be. “As parents, we typically ignore these so-called negative emotions and sometimes incorrectly label children as ‘difficult’ or ‘snobbish’. As a result they may become aloof, unable to process this surge of myriad emotions and seemingly no one understands," she says.