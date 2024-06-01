‘Mr and Mrs Mahi’ review: Another unremarkable cricket film
Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao are well-matched but this is neither a convincing cricket film nor a particularly insightful relationship drama
It was only a few weeks ago I was grumbling about how Rajkummar Rao's brief swing towards darkness in Srikanth felt half-hearted coming from an actor who's always relished playing a shitheel. Now there's another Rao film out, and here too he has a heel turn. But this one is more sustained, and Rao commits to it fully. This doesn't mean we don't see it coming from a mile out. Sharan Sharma's Mr and Mrs Mahi might look like a sports film, but it's itching to be Abhimaan.