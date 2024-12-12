The voices of Mrinal Sen and Payal Kapadia
SummaryMrinal Sen and Payal Kapadia’s experiments with documentary-style techniques in their fiction films have much in common
Kharij, which won the Jury Prize in 1983 at Cannes, was the last film by an Indian to win a competition award at the festival before Payal Kapadia won the Grand Prix this year. Directed by Mrinal Sen, the overlooked middle syllable in the Ray-Sen-Ghatak triad, Kharij too is shaped by absence—of a boy child who worked as a “servant" to an amiable middle-class Bhadralok couple. The couple employ a boy the same age as their beloved 8- or 9-year-old son Pupai to attend to him, and to help the youngish wife, Mamata, around the home. One unusually cold night in Calcutta, the boy sleeps in the kitchen because of the warmth from the coal oven and doesn’t wake up the next morning, dead due to carbon monoxide poisoning in the closed kitchen space. This happens within the first 15 minutes. The rest of the taut 95-minute film is about the investigation into the boy’s death.