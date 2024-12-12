The voices of Mrinal Sen and Payal Kapadia

Both are city films. Kharij is rooted in the Calcutta of the 1980s ruled by the world’s longest-running Left government. All We Imagine as Light is rooted in Mumbai. Both are alive to the casual cruelty of the city amid the economic opportunities it provides. Sen is more cynical of Calcutta than Kapadia’s more mellow feelings for Mumbai (reflected in the tranquil blue light she has filmed the city in). Both make a startlingly similar point about the working class in the city—that they have no place here. In Kharij, the “servant boy’s designated sleeping spot is under the stairs. Later, it turns out that the couple employing him don’t know his village address, or the address of the help next door who referred them to him. As if, the working class materializes magically, like Aladdin’s genie, to serve the city and vanishes outside of service.