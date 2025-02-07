What to watch this week: ‘The Greatest Rivalry’, ‘Conclave’ and more

India and Pakistan’s cricketing history, how to elect a Pope, and other titles to watch this weekend

The Greatest Rivalry: India Vs Pakistan This Netflix docu-series looks at the cricketing rivalry of India and Pakistan. Players from both nations, including Sourav Ganguly, Shoaib Akhtar, Virender Sehwag and Inzamam-ul-Haq, recall their biggest battles. Whether the series addresses the fact that this rivalry barely exists today outside of ICC tournaments remains to be seen. The directors are Chandradev Bhagat and Stewart Sugg. The executive producer is Payal Mathur Bhagat, who also produced the cricket-themed series Mid Wicket Tales with Naseeruddin Shah (2015-16).(Netflix) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A still from 'Mrs.'.

Mrs. A Hindi remake of the acclaimed 2021 Malayalam film The Great Indian Kitchen. This one stars Sanya Malhotra as the new bride who finds her life become a stressful routine of servitude in her husband’s home. Directed by Arati Kadav. (Zee5)

A still from 'Conclave'.

Conclave In this film by Edward Berger, the College of Cardinals, led by Thomas Lawrence (Ralph Fiennes), must elect a new Pope. As Lawrence looks into his options, secrets and scandals emerge. The film, which also features Stanley Tucci, John Lithgow, Sergio Castellitto and Isabella Rossellini, is up for eight Oscars this year. (In theatres) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A still from 'The Åre Murders'.

The Åre Murders A Stockholm police officer (Amalia Holm) recovering in the Swedish ski resort of Åre gets caught up in the disappearance of a local teenage girl. This mystery series is directed by Alain Darborg and Joakim Eliasson, and is based on books by Swedish author Viveca Sten. (Netflix)

A still from 'The Mehta Boys'.

The Mehta Boys Boman Irani makes his directorial debut with this intimate family drama. He and Avinash Tiwary (Laila Majnu) play father and son who can’t see eye to eye but are forced together after his wife’s death. Also featuring Shreya Chaudhry and Puja Sarup. (Amazon Prime) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A still from 'Interstellar'.

Interstellar Christopher Nolan’s 2014 sci-fi film returns to theatres in IMAX. Matthew McConaughey and Anne Hathaway play astronauts who go on a mission looking for a new home for mankind. There’s a deep cast that includes Jessica Chastain, Casey Affleck, Matt Damon and Michael Caine, and a celebrated score by Hans Zimmer. (In theatres)

