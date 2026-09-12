How Baroda's MS University became the alma mater of India's finest artists

As Kanupriya Sharma explains in her essay, “Bhatt has often pointed to the Pithoro paintings of the Chota Udepur region of Gujarat, where a lakharo (scribe) does not just paint a painting but writes one,” as one of his inspirations. Like the scroll paintings of Bengal, works like these combined the art of storytelling with imagery, requiring a level of cognitive processing that went beyond looking. “This is what he tried to emulate in some of his own work,” Sharma adds, “that asks to be read, not just seen, especially in prints where script and slogans appear as visual elements in their own right.”