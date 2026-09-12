How Baroda's MS University became the alma mater of India's finest artists

In 1949, Maharaja Sayajirao Gaekwad III, ruler of the erstwhile princely state of Baroda (now Vadodara) in Gujarat, founded a unique institution. The Maharaja Sayajirao University, or MS University (MSU) as it is commonly known, was free from the baggage of the past. Unlike Kala Bhavana in Santiniketan, West Bengal, or the JJ School of Art in Mumbai, MSU had a relatively clean slate to build its curricula, faculty and legacy. As Ashish Anand, the CEO and MD of DAG, writes in a new volume, Freedom to Form: Baroda Modern, which accompanies a show at the Delhi wing of the gallery, “Baroda had no colonial art school to inherit or dismantle. What it enjoyed instead was a remarkable inheritance of forward-looking patronage” under its ruler.