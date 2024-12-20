What to watch this week: 'Mufasa: The Lion King', ‘Girls Will Be Girls’ and more

Mufasa: The Lion King A prequel and sequel to The Lion King (2019), the musical drama has Rafiki the mandrill narrate the origin story of two lions, Mufasa and Taka (Scar), to Kiara,the granddaughter of Mufasa and daughter of Simba and Nala. Directed by Barry Jenkins , the film is photorealistically animated and has a stellar cast of actors including Aaron Pierre, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Seth Rogen, Thandie Newton, Blue Ivy Carter and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter. (In theaters) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A still from 'Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous'.

Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous Born Hirdesh Singh, an ordinary boy from west Delhi rose to become Yo Yo Honey Singh, one of the most recognised faces of Indian hip-hop and rap. Directed by Mozez Singh and produced by Academy-award winning Sikhya Entertainment, this intimate documentary charts the rise, fall and comeback of the Indian rapper who delivered hits like Angreji Beat, Brown Rang, and Blue Eyes.(Netflix)

Preeti Panigrahi and Kani Kusruti in 'Girls Will Be Girls'.

Girls Will Be Girls Written and directed by Shuchi Talati, this coming-of-age film, set in a boarding school in the Himalayan foothills, explores the subject of sexual awakening and desire through its teenage protagonist Mira (Preeti Panigrahi) and her protective mother Anila (Kani Kusruti). The film offers a thoughtful and nuanced portrayal of the mother-daughter relationship. The film is director Talati’s first feature. Produced by Pushing Buttons Studios along with a production grant from the French Aide aux Cinemas du Monde, the film premiered at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival in the competition section. (Amazon Prime Video)

A still from 'Viduthalai Part 2'.

Viduthalai Part 2 Helmed by director Vetrimaaran, this eagerly awaited sequel to Viduthalai Part 1 takes a closer look at the character Perumal, or “Vaathiyar", essayed by Vijay Sethupathi. The film explores Vaathiyar’s struggle against structural injustice and parallelly, shows the moral struggle of police constable Kumaresan, played by actor Soori. The film’s ensemble cast also include Manju Warrier, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Anurag Kashyap, and Rajiv Menon. (In theatres)