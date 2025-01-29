Lounge
Chronicling Mumbai’s chawls with Amol K Patil
SummaryAmol K. Patil’s first solo show in the US archives the chawls of Mumbai and participates in a larger discourse on displacement
Trapped. Suffocated. Silenced. Amol K. Patil’s bronze sculptures make an unsettling, thought-provoking impression. As faces and limbs jut out of cloud-like entities, they perpetuate an anticipatory sense of escape.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more