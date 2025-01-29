Chronicling Mumbai’s chawls with Amol K Patil

Patil is saying that these lives are worth living, and worth remembering too. “There isn’t much the people living in these chawls can do about their homes, apart from painting the walls. Earlier, almost all houses used to be uniformly painted in shades of blue, but now the younger generation, with increased exposure, are choosing brighter colours. Today when you walk through the corridors, you can see the rooms in different colours. And, you can pretty much smell what is being cooked in each house," says Patil, adding, “So the boundaries separating these rooms appear to disappear, creating a sense of a larger community that is sharing more than just the walls between their homes. For me, documenting this is interesting because it shows the changing history of these spaces through generations. Redevelopment can erase these spaces, but not their history."