‘Mumbai Star’: A musical play that tries to rise above the cliches
Summary‘Mumbai Star’, which debuts in India as part of the seventh edition of Aadyam Theatre Festival, offers the experience of a Western dance musical rooted in a modern Indian context
The seventh edition of Aadyam Theatre Festival features, among other plays, a musical, Mumbai Star, directed by Nadir Khan. The story of an underdog, this production was conceived as a project by the Min-On Concert Association, Tokyo, and it has now come to India with a renewed vision. When you start watching the newly-minted Mumbai Star, you instinctively know what to expect. The story is full of every imaginable Hindi film trope possible. A young boy, Dev, from a coastal village in Maharashtra, hopes to make it big in Maximum City. The story takes you through hardships in the city, young love, discovery of a mentor, and a reality show that promises to transform lives. There is also friendship, conflict, and opposition to the love story.
Produced by Devika Shahani and choreographed by Avantika Bahl, the cast features 15 dancers and two actors— Rajit Kapur and Srishti Shrivastava. From its earlier dance musical avatar that toured Japan in 2023, it has been reimagined with a fresh narrator’s arc by Akarsh Khurana and Arghya Lahiri. Mumbai Star is an exercise in scale and excesses with theatrics that have little to do with the story.
But it delivers exactly what it promises— the experience of a Western dance musical rooted in a modern Indian context. And it does it through a guru-shishya story embedded in Kathak, a dance form that Shahani wanted to include in the performance.
