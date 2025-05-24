‘Mumbai Star’: A musical play that tries to rise above the cliches

Khan makes no qualms about the cliches in the play. He is joyful in the rehearsal room and as much a cheerleader of the cast as its director. “I believe there is no story that has not been told. But the telling is brand new," he says. “I see myself as a sponge, trying to absorb and learn everything I can. With this production, it’s been an immersion into the world of dance. And we’ve only just got a foot in the door," he says. Khan had earlier directed Sing India Sing, a large-scale musical produced by Aadyam Theatre in 2018. “That was my baptism by fire. It was unfamiliar territory. But, it's storytelling at the end of the day," he adds.