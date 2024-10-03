‘Muqaddimah’: Artist Aziz Hazara’s critique of the Afghanistan conflict

At the end of the 18th century, when both industrialization and colonialism were emergent, the British were trying to figure out the most efficient ways to control a large number of people. The man of the moment was a social theorist, Jeremy Bentham, who proposed the idea of the Panopticon (from the Greek for “all seeing"). He suggested that people would follow rules and allow their lives to be controlled by their government if they believed that they were being watched at all times. An early application of the concept was in the architectural designs of prisons in colonial India.

Fast forward a couple of centuries, and turn our focus to neighbouring Afghanistan. The Americans, despite spending billions, are struggling to occupy the rugged terrain where the Taliban push back through hit-and-run ambushes and suicide bombers. In a classic neo-colonial tactic, they activate their version of the Panopticon in the 2010s – large spy balloons called Aerostats which now hover over key cities like Kabul and Kandahar, taking high-resolution surveillance images and keeping an eagle’s eye view over the entire local population.

Muqaddimah is Berlin-based Afghan artist Aziz Hazara’s first solo show at Experimenter Colaba, Mumbai. Here, he presents his evolving multidisciplinary practice comprising of video installations, photography, sound and sculptures. They shine light on what it is actually like for civilians to live in a country which is mired in never-ending wars, and question the narrative put forth by the American defence-entertainment-news troika. Night raids, which Hazara touches upon in his other works, also underscore the same invasion of privacy. I asked him for an example of how it affected the day-to-day lives of the civilians. “You know how during the summer, people slept on the rooftops to beat the heatwaves. Once the balloons appeared people just retreated indoors. They became wary of venturing outside at all times." Hazara was back in Kabul few months back. “The balloons were gone, the sky was clear, and I experienced an intense feeling of freedom, knowing that I was not being watched by foreign eyes."

Also read: Keki Daruwalla (1937-2024): The police officer turned poet