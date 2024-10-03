‘Muqaddimah’: Artist Aziz Hazara’s critique of the Afghanistan conflict

Muqaddimah is Berlin-based Afghan artist Aziz Hazara’s first solo show at Experimenter Colaba, Mumbai. Here, he presents his evolving multidisciplinary practice comprising of video installations, photography, sound and sculptures. They shine light on what it is actually like for civilians to live in a country which is mired in never-ending wars, and question the narrative put forth by the American defence-entertainment-news troika. Night raids, which Hazara touches upon in his other works, also underscore the same invasion of privacy. I asked him for an example of how it affected the day-to-day lives of the civilians. “You know how during the summer, people slept on the rooftops to beat the heatwaves. Once the balloons appeared people just retreated indoors. They became wary of venturing outside at all times." Hazara was back in Kabul few months back. “The balloons were gone, the sky was clear, and I experienced an intense feeling of freedom, knowing that I was not being watched by foreign eyes."