‘Musawwari': Contemporary artists usher miniature painting into the modern era

You have mentioned how many exchanges in the past informed the various styles practised across the subcontinent. Taking that forward to the present, what are the influences and exchanges informing the contemporary iterations of this painting?

Broadly, miniatures keep running into different courses at different paces, and with varying energies. Several streams of development have run parallel to each other. The miniature style is believed to have originated in the 11th century AD under the Palas, and is said to have reached its peak under the Mughal empire, between the 16th and 19th centuries. Later, under British rule, western aesthetics gained popularity, relegating the artform to ‘tourist kitsch’ and ‘exotic imagery’. Furthermore, it began to be labelled as ‘miniature’, implying ‘small-scale’, thus highlighting the colonial influence on redefining cultural identities and artistic legitimacy. All of these exchanges moulded the unique visual language of musawwari. Iconographically, musawwari has always remained open for interpretation. This openness is closely related to the current stylistic evolution of miniature art, as it transcends geographical boundaries and intersects with various cultures, remaining relevant through its pluralistic engagements.