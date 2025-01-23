An ode to the Maximum City of hopes and heartbreak
SummaryMurzban F. Shroff’s new collection of Mumbai stories chronicles the decline of the city, while celebrating its resilience
Few Indian fiction writers have taken up the mantle of being the chronicler of their home cities with as much zest as Murzban F. Shroff has. For the last few years, his short stories, collected in multiple volumes, have captured the pulse of Bombay, now Mumbai, with the acuity of a city reporter, the passion of a resident civic activist, and the shrewd eye of an inveterate storyteller.