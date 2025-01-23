An ode to the Maximum City of hopes and heartbreak

In spite of the limpid writing and the controlled pace, one minor quibble does come to mind while reading the stories. At times, Shroff seems too earnest, even naive, about his faith in the inherent goodness of his fellow humans. The good are almost always rewarded and the bad punished, if not overtly then through some cosmic price that is exacted from them in some distant future. Shroff perhaps brings in strain of resilience to celebrate Mumbai’s status as the proverbial “Maximum City," in spite of all the damages that have been wrought on it over the years by floods, terror attacks and indiscriminate destruction of mangrove land by builders.