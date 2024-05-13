Making the festival stage go round & round

Creature CreationsJaipur-based sculptor and artist Siddhartha Kararwal, 40, is the creative mind behind the towering creature-themed stage backdrops for Echoes of Earth music festival. Associated with the festival since 2016, Kararwal has crafted installations of both four-legged and winged beings including the Himalayan ibex, the Indian elephant and the great hornbill. What’s noteworthy, in addition to their size—the hornbill, for instance, spanned 100ft in width and 50ft in height—is that these works are crafted out of reusable material such as metal scrap, used carpets, bamboo and cardboard boxes. “We want to get the message out that you don’t need to make art installations with only fibreglass and plastic," says Kararwal, who works with a seven-member team to create these pieces. It takes them a month to create each. As for expenses, “With materials like tons of metal involved and salaries to be paid, we spend around ₹30-40 lakh to create all of them," he says.