NO PROPER ARCHIVES

A large number of such records sit on the brink of disappearance, fuelled by the loss of the collective memory of them. According to Mittal, who is also a music archivist and runs a record store in Delhi, records that sold poorly, were too far ahead of their time or reached only a small local audience often got lost in the folds and barely registered with listeners. Physical formats and radio being the primary distribution channels back then made it difficult for music that didn’t fall into the mainstream to reach listeners. What gets forgotten, then, is not necessarily music that lacked ambition or originality, but music that had the misfortune of being made outside the moment and the market that was ready for it.