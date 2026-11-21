In October last year in Mumbai, minutes before Australian band Glass Beams was set to take the stage, an all-vinyl DJ set played as an opening act threw in a funky tune that got the audience reaching for their phones to ID the song. Nishant Mittal, the music selector who goes by Digging in India, had put on Aaj Shanibar, a Bengali disco song from the 1980s that was being discovered by hundreds of listeners for the first time, decades after Rupa Biswas’s Disco Jazz was first released only to be quickly lost into oblivion. Nearly four decades later, it is a prized record among international DJs and collectors, reissued in 2019 by the US label Numero Group.