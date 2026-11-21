In October last year in Mumbai, minutes before Australian band Glass Beams was set to take the stage, an all-vinyl DJ set played as an opening act threw in a funky tune that got the audience reaching for their phones to ID the song. Nishant Mittal, the music selector who goes by Digging in India, had put on Aaj Shanibar, a Bengali disco song from the 1980s that was being discovered by hundreds of listeners for the first time, decades after Rupa Biswas’s Disco Jazz was first released only to be quickly lost into oblivion. Nearly four decades later, it is a prized record among international DJs and collectors, reissued in 2019 by the US label Numero Group.
In October last year in Mumbai, minutes before Australian band Glass Beams was set to take the stage, an all-vinyl DJ set played as an opening act threw in a funky tune that got the audience reaching for their phones to ID the song. Nishant Mittal, the music selector who goes by Digging in India, had put on Aaj Shanibar, a Bengali disco song from the 1980s that was being discovered by hundreds of listeners for the first time, decades after Rupa Biswas’s Disco Jazz was first released only to be quickly lost into oblivion. Nearly four decades later, it is a prized record among international DJs and collectors, reissued in 2019 by the US label Numero Group.
This is just one among a growing number of South Asian records being dug out by labels, DJs and archivists. Charanjit Singh’s Synthesizing: Ten Ragas to a Disco Beat (1982) got a new reissue from US-based archival label Light in the Attic in August. Another US-based reissue label, Naya Beat, brought Punjabi Disco by Mohinder Kaur Bhamra back into circulation last year. Each fell outside the mainstream but is now treasured as music that was ahead of its time, thanks in part to its reissue.
This is just one among a growing number of South Asian records being dug out by labels, DJs and archivists. Charanjit Singh’s Synthesizing: Ten Ragas to a Disco Beat (1982) got a new reissue from US-based archival label Light in the Attic in August. Another US-based reissue label, Naya Beat, brought Punjabi Disco by Mohinder Kaur Bhamra back into circulation last year. Each fell outside the mainstream but is now treasured as music that was ahead of its time, thanks in part to its reissue.
A reissue is essentially the release of music that has already been released in the past, often decades ago, in physical formats, especially vinyl. But for labels working with obscure records, the process is much more than simply pressing the music on wax and distributing it to a wider audience.
Raghav Mani, one half of Naya Beat, says the first step in a reissue journey is discovery. “You can’t reissue something unless you find out about it. So, you’ve got to have people that are crazy enough to try to find those diamonds in the rough,” Mani says. That is followed by locating who owns the rights to the music and finding an ethical way to ensure that the original artist or their estate is paid. With the legalities taken care of, the label can restore and remaster the work, followed by the usual steps involved in any music release, such as distribution and press for wider reach.
An indispensable part of a reissue is the story around the record. These were records that fell between markets: they did not align with the mainstream music ruling radio airwaves at the time, and labels had little idea how to treat or distribute them. Mani describes them as “too Asian for the west and too western for India”. His co-founder Filip Nikolic says the ideal reissue is “interesting music that is super hard to find and get hold of and has a good story…the Holy Trinity.”
But who explains why a record matters can be as important as who finds it. Jeremy Loudenback of Discostan, a US-based club collective and label that champions music from the South-West Asian and North African regions for the diaspora, says earlier waves of Indian reissues, largely driven by white collectors in Europe and America, mined film soundtracks for what they heard as “exotic music”, often stripped of context and sometimes without paying the original creators. He says people have asked whether that approach was “colonialist, extractive.” Some western labels, he adds, “can be only interested in a certain type of music. And sometimes that narrow focus leaves out so much great music from wider recognition.”
The same habit shaped Charanjit Singh’s afterlife. Made in Mumbai, Ten Ragas was reissued in 2010 after the collector Edo Bouman found a copy, and became famous partly as a forerunner of the “acid house” genre. Arshia Fatima Haq, founder of Discostan, along with her co-curator Loudenback, who contributed liner notes to Light in the Attic’s new edition of Ten Ragas, says that the acid house framing was smart but limiting.
“Things always have to be framed in reference to something that the west understands,” Haq says. “But that’s not how the music was necessarily made or dreamed up.” The album could instead be understood as an experiment in electronic Hindustani classical music, emerging from Bombay’s (now Mumbai) musical landscape in the early 1980s, when synthesizer technology and disco were finding their way into Indian popular music.
Rupa Biswas (now Sen) never saw her album Disco Jazz as exotic. To her, the music was simply new: a heady blend of disco, funk and jazz, bringing together groovy basslines, dreamy synthesizers, electric guitars and classical motifs, with her Hindi and Bengali vocals lending the music a distinctly Indian character. The album was recorded and mastered in a week.
“We wanted to risk everything,” she wrote in answers to emailed questions. “We were young and hungry for success.” Released in October 1982, during Durga Puja, it “flopped big time”, she says, overshadowed by Nazia Hassan’s Disco Deewane. Then it vanished. Rupa recorded under her maiden name and later became Rupa Sen, and the trail went cold.
A SECOND LIFE
The story of how Disco Jazz found a second life also shows what reissue work can involve. In February 2019, her son stumbled upon a blog post from overseas describing Rupa’s music as a “hidden jewel”. Through correspondence with the writer, Rupa and her family discovered that her album had been bootlegged by a German label for the European market and that the US-based label Numero Group was planning an official reissue. “At first, when people started calling it rare, forgotten, a rediscovery, I did not believe it at all,” Rupa says. “I just feel blessed that I am alive to see that (reissue) happen and see all my fans enjoy the work we had done so long back.”
Occasionally, the source material of music may not last long enough to be effectively restored, and the job of a reissue label then doubles up to preserve music that is fragile and hanging by a thread. When Naya Beat found out about Punjabi Disco by Mohinder Kaur Bhamra, there were hardly any original copies of the album left. This was a record rooted in the South Asian British music scene of the early 1980s that fused Punjabi folk vocals and melodies with raw electronic disco- and funk-inspired basslines, drum-machine rhythms and space-age synthesizers.
The label had to convince her son Kuljit, one of the musicians on the record, to part with his last copy. Kuljit Bhamra spent years convinced he had thrown away the Punjabi Disco master tapes until he opened a closet during the covid-19 pandemic, Mani recalls. The tapes were in such poor condition that they barely survived a couple of passes before seizing up. “If he’d (Kuljit Bhamra) waited five years longer, the tapes would have probably been too far gone,” Mani says.
NO PROPER ARCHIVES
A large number of such records sit on the brink of disappearance, fuelled by the loss of the collective memory of them. According to Mittal, who is also a music archivist and runs a record store in Delhi, records that sold poorly, were too far ahead of their time or reached only a small local audience often got lost in the folds and barely registered with listeners. Physical formats and radio being the primary distribution channels back then made it difficult for music that didn’t fall into the mainstream to reach listeners. What gets forgotten, then, is not necessarily music that lacked ambition or originality, but music that had the misfortune of being made outside the moment and the market that was ready for it.
Jude de Souza, founder of The Revolver Club, a popular online and offline record store based in Mumbai, says much Indian music was never properly archived in the first place. With India’s harsh climatic conditions, many original master tapes were lost or left to deteriorate despite major labels holding large catalogues of music.
But there is little commercial incentive for Indian labels to bring back carefully researched physical reissues of this kind of music when streaming of more mainstream music brings them larger returns. So much of the heavy lifting in the reissue ecosystem is currently done by foreign labels that have the resources to undertake restoration. De Souza doesn’t begrudge the foreign labels their work. Western reissuers, he says, “have an appreciation for archiving their history… So in that sense, they’re doing us a service, because whatever they put out, they put out well.”
There have been some efforts closer home, too. While larger commercial labels have been bringing popular and mainstream Bollywood albums back on vinyl, riding the resurgence of the format, smaller independent labels such as Amarrass Records and Free School Street Records have been working to revive traditional Indian folk music and older independent albums, respectively. But these efforts remain limited in scale, in a nascent vinyl market where archival restoration is yet to become a significant commercial undertaking.
At home, the market for physical music is harder. India’s vinyl scene is “still in its infancy”, de Souza says. Records are pricey after duties and shipping. Many simply choose to stream music instead.
Mittal, however, sees a livelier picture. When he plays obscure Indian records, the response is “always positive, lots of shazam-ing, many people hearing these sounds for the first time.”
Attention abroad adds to the reception back at home, more often than not. Charanjit Singh’s Ten Ragas is the “patient zero” of this phenomenon, Loudenback says. Articles about the album in the foreign press following its reissue in 2010, pegging Singh as the inventor of acid house, helped create a certain interest and desirability around his music at home. De Souza sees this renewed interest partly through the lens of India becoming a more marketable cultural product abroad, with the “exotic” appeal of Indian music amplified by social media. In his view, that attention can then feed back into India, as records gain desirability after being validated by international radio shows, DJ sets and festival audiences.
That circulation is not confined to records changing hands. “It’s kind of introducing things into the public consciousness,” Haq says. Alongside the dance floor, radio plays an important role in sending music “out into the ether”, where it circulates and reaches people. It is a “non-linear, diffuse process”, she says, but one that is indispensable to keeping songs alive, bringing vitality to them and helping them reach new listeners.
For Rupa, there is something surreal about hearing music she made more than four decades ago being played to young audiences. She never thought Disco Jazz would have a life beyond the moment in which it was made, let alone reach listeners across the world. “I never imagined it playing in clubs in another country to people who weren’t even born then,” she says. “The music has a life of its own.”
Shruti Mahajan is a freelance journalist based in Pune.