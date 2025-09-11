A new series on the rise of Mussolini lays bare the Fascist playbook

It’s difficult to play it straight with period dramas these days. Viewers expect to find modern-day references or resonances in them; this in turn becomes a way for studios to sell these to the public. English director Joe Wright’s Italian language TV series, Mussolini: Son of the Century (on MUBI), takes a smartly calibrated approach to this problem.

The show, based on the first in a series of historical novels by Antonio Scurati, follows the early political career of Fascist dictator Benito Mussolini, who ruled Italy between 1922-1943. It has a startling, heightened aesthetic unlike that of a standard historical drama. There is jerky handheld camera, Wright’s hallmark tracking shots, and an orchestral score punctuated by techno music. As Wright told Vulture: “The idea was to employ a Brechtian form in which we allow the audience to be seduced by his charisma just as he seduced an entire nation and much of the world… and then pull the rug from underneath their feet."

But the writing—by Stefano Bises, who worked on the acclaimed TV crime drama Gomorrah, and Davide Serino—plays it straight. Mussolini (Luca Marinelli) speaks with the heightened populism of an early 20th century politician. When he blazes with impotent rage after being imprisoned for a couple of days, we are under no doubt whatsoever that this is a pre-modern tantrum. Mussolini’s speeches in the show are in fact extracts from his real-life speeches, in parliament and elsewhere. Wright does include one direct reference to contemporary politics, when Mussolini looks into the camera and says, in English, “Make Italy great again", a nod to the Donald Trump-via-Ronald Reagan phrase “Make America great again".

Son of the Century depicts how, between 1919-1924, Mussolini, a journalist and disenchanted former Socialist, schemed his way into parliament and eventually came to be head of the government. Across the first couple of episodes, Wright makes the connection between Mussolini’s sexual insecurity and the machismo-led brand of politics he practises. In the first episode, we see him with his mistress, the wealthy journalist and socialite Margherita Sarfatti (Barbara Chichiarelli), and during a postcoital conversation she tells Mussolini to be more assertive in and out of bed. Editing his forthcoming speech, she crosses out ‘chiediamo’ (we request) and writes ‘vogliamo’ (we demand) instead. “My savage doesn’t ask, he takes", Margherita purrs, even as he sees the edit and grabs her bottom in response. In another episode, Mussolini is morose, worried about a political rival not because of the support he enjoys, but because the man is said to have a strikingly large penis.

Wright shows us the rise of the Fascists from Mussolini’s point of view. When he denounces the Socialists as “over-promising, cowardly rabbits", we feel the full extent of Mussolini’s dehumanizing fury. In an imaginative nightmare sequence, we see him waking up in a cold sweat, terrorized by visions of an Italy ruled by anthropomorphic rabbits working the fields and the factories. The sequence has been shot using the stop-motion animation technique, with realistic puppets.

“How does a fascist become honorable and respectable?" Mussolini asks the audience directly in the fourth episode. This is a device familiar from Kevin Spacey’s fourth-wall-breaking in House of Cards—another prestige drama about the rise of a Machiavellian politician. But there’s a significant difference. Spacey’s camera-facing monologues were marked by rhetoric snark. Mussolini’s rants, however, are almost entirely devoid of irony, they are his soul laid bare for the audience. It’s like you’re eavesdropping on somebody’s therapy session. At no point is Mussolini urging the audience to derive a nudge-wink sense of recognition with him, like Spacey did. In fact, Mussolini is utterly convinced that “when you listen to my story, you’ll love me too. You, too, will become a Fascist."

Wright told Financial Times that these asides were intended to be in English. But then the far-right politician Giorgia Meloni became Italy’s prime minister. “The next morning," Wright said, “I went into the studio and said, I want every single Italian to understand every single word."

Wear the administrative systems down, ramp up societal violence and then present yourself as the only solution. Sow division among the working classes along the lines of religion, skin colour and then present yourself as the only feasible solution. Kill dissent along with dissenters. These are all parts of his playbook that Mussolini demonstrates—phenomena that many viewers have witnessed would have seen unfolding in their respective countries. As the Blackshirts ascend and the bodies pile up high, he reminds the audience, “I’m like an animal, I can smell the times ahead".

I can’t think of a recent TV series with such a compelling mixture of raw entertainment and undiluted terror. Mussolini might be a work of fiction, but any resemblance to public figures dead and living is definitely not coincidental.

Aditya Mani Jha is a Delhi-based writer.

Also Read | How overthinking became a national habit and what we can do about it