A new series on the rise of Mussolini lays bare the Fascist playbook
Joe Wright’s series on the Italian dictator Benito Mussolini is an unsettling work of historical fiction with parallels to present-day politics
It’s difficult to play it straight with period dramas these days. Viewers expect to find modern-day references or resonances in them; this in turn becomes a way for studios to sell these to the public. English director Joe Wright’s Italian language TV series, Mussolini: Son of the Century (on MUBI), takes a smartly calibrated approach to this problem.