A new series on the rise of Mussolini lays bare the Fascist playbook

Son of the Century depicts how, between 1919-1924, Mussolini, a journalist and disenchanted former Socialist, schemed his way into parliament and eventually came to be head of the government. Across the first couple of episodes, Wright makes the connection between Mussolini’s sexual insecurity and the machismo-led brand of politics he practises. In the first episode, we see him with his mistress, the wealthy journalist and socialite Margherita Sarfatti (Barbara Chichiarelli), and during a postcoital conversation she tells Mussolini to be more assertive in and out of bed. Editing his forthcoming speech, she crosses out ‘chiediamo’ (we request) and writes ‘vogliamo’ (we demand) instead. “My savage doesn’t ask, he takes", Margherita purrs, even as he sees the edit and grabs her bottom in response. In another episode, Mussolini is morose, worried about a political rival not because of the support he enjoys, but because the man is said to have a strikingly large penis.