What to watch this week: ‘Mutiny’, ‘Lanterns’ and more

Mutiny Jason Statham is unleashed again—this time on a boat. He plays a former cop out to clear his name after being framed for a crime. Directed by Jean-François Richet. (In theatres)

View full Image View full Image A still from 'Pyaar Prema Kalyanam'.

Pyaar Prema Kalyanam Influencer Pavi (Saanvee Meghana) defies tradition by staying with her family post wedding, prompting husband Elan to move in. Elan’s directorial and acting debut is a comic, heartfelt take on marriage, modern love and redefining happily ever after. (Netflix)

View full Image View full Image Vijay in 'Jana Nayagan'.

Jana Nayagan The much-delayed Jana Nayagan, starring now-Tamil Nadu chief minister C. Joseph Vijay, was supposed to be a celebration of cinematic career ending as well as a proxy to his party’s ideological framework. Yet, there is very little actual politics in it. For a film seemingly about safeguarding democracy, all Vijay does is preach violence, and not too creatively. Directed and written by H. Vinoth. (Zee5)

View full Image View full Image A scene from 'Mothra vs. Godzilla'.

Mothra vs. Godzilla This 1964 Japanese film is the fourth entry in the Toho Godzilla series. It’s considered a high-water mark of kaiju cinema. Directed by Ishirō Honda, who made the original Godzilla in 1954. Stars Akira Takarada and Hiroshi Koizumi. (MUBI)

View full Image View full Image A still from 'Novak Djokovic: The Wolf in Winter'.

Novak Djokovic: The Wolf in Winter It will be interesting to see if this feature-length Novak Djokovic documentary inspires the same nostalgia as the Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer ones, given the more complicated nature of his celebrity. (Amazon Prime)

View full Image View full Image A still from 'Lanterns'.