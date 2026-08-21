What to watch this week: ‘Mutiny’, ‘Lanterns’ and more

Mutiny Jason Statham is unleashed again—this time on a boat. He plays a former cop out to clear his name after being framed for a crime. Directed by Jean-François Richet. (In theatres)

A still from 'Pyaar Prema Kalyanam'.

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Pyaar Prema Kalyanam Influencer Pavi (Saanvee Meghana) defies tradition by staying with her family post wedding, prompting husband Elan to move in. Elan’s directorial and acting debut is a comic, heartfelt take on marriage, modern love and redefining happily ever after. (Netflix)

Vijay in 'Jana Nayagan'.

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Jana Nayagan The much-delayed Jana Nayagan, starring now-Tamil Nadu chief minister C. Joseph Vijay, was supposed to be a celebration of cinematic career ending as well as a proxy to his party’s ideological framework. Yet, there is very little actual politics in it. For a film seemingly about safeguarding democracy, all Vijay does is preach violence, and not too creatively. Directed and written by H. Vinoth. (Zee5)

A scene from 'Mothra vs. Godzilla'.

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Mothra vs. Godzilla This 1964 Japanese film is the fourth entry in the Toho Godzilla series. It’s considered a high-water mark of kaiju cinema. Directed by Ishirō Honda, who made the original Godzilla in 1954. Stars Akira Takarada and Hiroshi Koizumi. (MUBI)

A still from 'Novak Djokovic: The Wolf in Winter'.

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Novak Djokovic: The Wolf in Winter It will be interesting to see if this feature-length Novak Djokovic documentary inspires the same nostalgia as the Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer ones, given the more complicated nature of his celebrity. (Amazon Prime)

A still from 'Lanterns'.

Lanterns A smart and surprising first episode augurs well for this HBO series based on the DC comic. It stars Kyle Chandler as Hal Jordan, a member of the Green Lanterns tasked with protecting Earth, and Aaron Pierre as John Stewart, his trainee. The show has them investigating, True Detective-style, a series of crimes in a quiet American town with sinister otherworldly connections that hint at a larger cosmic conspiracy.They must confront their own pasts as they uncover a dark, ancient power rising on Earth. Also starring Kelly Macdonald, Garret Dillahunt and Poorna Jagannathan. Created by Chris Mundy, Damon Lindelof and Tom King. (JioHotstar)

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