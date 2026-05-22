What to watch: 'My Father's Shadow', ‘System’ and more

My Father's Shadow British-Nigerian filmmaker Akinola Davies Jr’s emotionally precise directorial debut is set in Lagos in 1993. It premiered at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival. Starring Sope Dirisu. (MUBI)

A scene from 'Goat'.

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Goat In this 2026 animated feature, a pygmy goat named Will Harris (voiced by Caleb McLaughlin of Stranger Things) is determined to make it big in a basketball-like sport called roarball. The characters in Tyree Dillihay’s film are anthropomorphic animals, ranging from an Andalusian horse to an Egyptian fruit bat. The voice cast includes Gabrielle Union, Aaron Pierre, Nicola Coughlan, David Harbour and Patton Oswalt. (Netflix)

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A scene from 'Chand Mera Dil'.

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Chand Mera Dil A stormy, full-throttle romantic film from Dharma. Chand Mera Dil stars Lakshya (Kill) and Ananya Panday (CTRL) and is directed by Vivek Soni. (In theatres)

A scene from 'System'.

System Sonakshi Sinha stars as a fledgling lawyer with a complicated case, and Jyothika as the stenographer who helps her out. Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari. (Amazon Prime)

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