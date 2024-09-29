‘My First Film’: Failure can be fertile

Vita, played with electric nervous energy by Young, is anything but a flattering self-portrait. Her slippery grasp on the story she’s telling frustrates her cast and crew. She too is frustrated: by her clingy not-too-bright boyfriend, by the shoestring nature of the shoot, and by no one taking the project as seriously as she is. Though it’s not clear if we see any scenes from the original film, we get the sense from Vita’s film that it might have been pretentious and close to unwatchable (recalling the scene where Anne Marie gives birth, Vita says sardonically on voiceover: “The audience has come to understand that she is giving birth to herself"). There are dangers in staying fascinated by one’s past failures, but Anger doesn’t seem to suggest that she deserved recognition for her debut, even as she spins its collapse into ever more intricate webs.