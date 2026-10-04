Searching for a lost classic of Bangladeshi cinema

There is a sly moment in which Mohaiemen’s camera moves through the stairs of BFDC, past a portrait of Raihan and then one of Satyajit Ray. In its gallery of Bengali filmmaking greats, the BFDC has decided to pair Raihan and Ray by keeping their portraits close to each other, but Mohaiemen doesn’t agree to this coupling. He slaps a text on screen, in large red letters: “Angry Ritwik Ghatak would be”. Followed by “A better fit in spirit of Raihan”. There are things in Raihan’s films that recall Ghatak: those canted, humid, psychologically charged closeups; the harsh melodrama. But the kinship isn’t just stylistic. Ghatak, whose cinema was profoundly marked by Partition and displacement, opens up a different lineage for Raihan—connecting him to filmmakers who saw cinema as a way of engaging with the upheavals of their time.