Searching for a lost classic of Bangladeshi cinema

That’s the narrative that visual artist and writer Naeem Mohaiemen, 57, says he grew up hearing—even though that did not make sense: how could the Pakistan army operate in a newly independent Bangladesh, let alone murder a prominent figure like Raihan? It’s only in the last 15 years or so that Mohaiemen, who’s based in New York and Dhaka, started to learn about a missing can of film. A film Raihan had made that apparently held secrets that could “embarrass the war command” of the newly formed state. It got Mohaiemen, whose practice has been described as an investigation of “failed leftist utopias and incomplete decolonisations”, interested.