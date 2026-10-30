Nisar Aziz Butt's unique story of a life-loving young woman in the 1950s

A bleak and rugged landscape

An audacious jump cut takes us into Afgar’s twenties when, after a stimulating spell as a student in Lahore, she finds herself suddenly sent into exile in a sanatorium in the mountains after contracting tuberculosis. Weakness and pain and the prospect of death, both of others and her own, cast a pall over her days that leads her into an even deeper parsing of the meaning of joy and suffering. The bleak and rugged external landscape finds an echo in a mind steeped in the great books of the world—Tagore’s Gitanjali, the verse of Keats and Shelley, the couplets of Ghalib and Dagh Dehlvi—and living life as a rich dialogue between the experiences of the day and the attempts of human beings from past centuries to make sense of the universe. Winningly, Rockwell provides a reading list at the end of all the books and writers referenced by Afgar, thereby taking her as seriously as a reader as Butt would have wanted to be taken as a writer.