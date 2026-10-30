Nisar Aziz Butt's unique story of a life-loving young woman in the 1950s

From the seasoned pen of Daisy Rockwell—after winning the International Booker Prize in 2022 for her translation of Geetanjali Shree’s Ret Samadhi, now the best-known translator in the Anglophone world of Hindi and Urdu novels—comes a new book that also attests to a change in her own circumstances. Rockwell is seen now asserting a translator’s power, rarely ceded by the market, for literary advocacy and restitution.
From the seasoned pen of Daisy Rockwell—after winning the International Booker Prize in 2022 for her translation of Geetanjali Shree’s Ret Samadhi, now the best-known translator in the Anglophone world of Hindi and Urdu novels—comes a new book that also attests to a change in her own circumstances. Rockwell is seen now asserting a translator’s power, rarely ceded by the market, for literary advocacy and restitution.
The Pashtun novelist Nisar Aziz Butt (1927-2020), a mathematics teacher who spent most of her life in obscurity even within her native milieu of Urdu letters, published Nagari Nagari Phira Musafir in 1955 when she was only 29. Yet like her teenaged heroine, Afgar, Butt was clearly an old soul. From the four words of its title onwards, Wandered The Traveller declares itself the chronicle of a spiritually gifted, emotionally unsatisfied, socially insignificant, and intellectually eclectic protagonist—a female bildungsroman of a kind that was still very rare in south Asia, with all its shackles on the female body.
The Pashtun novelist Nisar Aziz Butt (1927-2020), a mathematics teacher who spent most of her life in obscurity even within her native milieu of Urdu letters, published Nagari Nagari Phira Musafir in 1955 when she was only 29. Yet like her teenaged heroine, Afgar, Butt was clearly an old soul. From the four words of its title onwards, Wandered The Traveller declares itself the chronicle of a spiritually gifted, emotionally unsatisfied, socially insignificant, and intellectually eclectic protagonist—a female bildungsroman of a kind that was still very rare in south Asia, with all its shackles on the female body.
By choosing to translate Butt into English, and by choosing to translate her first novel in preference to more mature and finished books from her oeuvre, Rockwell actually allows us to experience what it must have been like to be a life-loving young woman in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Karachi in 1955, while also making the writer—with her deep interest in the texture of female subjectivity and the nature of spiritual freedom in a shackling society—our contemporary.
“Afgar sat on the veranda and watched the hours climb the yellow, withering flower vines.” We can see the light changing in the few seconds that it takes us to read this sentence, and the experience of an entire afternoon and a young person’s reverie compressed into one startling image. The girl Afgar experiences life as a shower of delicate and beautiful perceptions. Yet they are rooted, and often seen writhing, in a self that finds itself unable to connect with the world. Most likely, Afgar reasons to herself as she sojourns through adolescence, it is because of the emotional starvation of her childhood as an orphan brought up by relatives, “passed back and forth from house to house” and unable to think of any as home.
Afgar seeks refuge in books and God, and in those seemingly supreme souls that seek God, most significantly her handsome cousin Mansoor, who is determined to reach God in a most masculine and one-pointed way, through austerities and silence. Afgar believes entirely in Mansoor’s quest and adopts his goals as her own. But when he turns his back on his mission one day and pesters her to marry him, the scales fall from her eyes. She realizes her own search for meaning is perhaps much more genuine than his—and if it is not, at least it is her own and cannot be subsumed into someone else’s project. To be alone under one’s own existential roof is also a gift; to be lacking in self-worth, as she transparently is, a natural antidote to the egotism of the self.
“Nagari Nagari is preoccupied with Afgar’s painful search for a love that might heal the wounds of childhood, and for the answer to the conundrum of how a kind god can allow the conflicts and turmoils of our life in the world,” writes the British novelist, Aamer Hussein, in his pointed and precise introduction to the book.
Rockwell credits Hussein, well known for his championing of “lost” subcontinental women writers of the 19th and 20th centuries, like Muhammadi Begum and Rashid Jahan, for having brought Butt to her attention.
Rockwell, Hussein and Butt: American translator steeped in Hindi and Urdu literature; polyglot British literary critic brought up in Karachi and Indore; and Pashtun novelist in dialogue more with George Eliot and Jane Austen than her contemporaries Ismat Chughtai and Qurratulain Hyder, form an unusual trinity that attest to the one truth of which Afgar herself is sure: that in books and literature lie one of the deepest and surest sources of solace and solidarity in life.
A bleak and rugged landscape
An audacious jump cut takes us into Afgar’s twenties when, after a stimulating spell as a student in Lahore, she finds herself suddenly sent into exile in a sanatorium in the mountains after contracting tuberculosis. Weakness and pain and the prospect of death, both of others and her own, cast a pall over her days that leads her into an even deeper parsing of the meaning of joy and suffering. The bleak and rugged external landscape finds an echo in a mind steeped in the great books of the world—Tagore’s Gitanjali, the verse of Keats and Shelley, the couplets of Ghalib and Dagh Dehlvi—and living life as a rich dialogue between the experiences of the day and the attempts of human beings from past centuries to make sense of the universe. Winningly, Rockwell provides a reading list at the end of all the books and writers referenced by Afgar, thereby taking her as seriously as a reader as Butt would have wanted to be taken as a writer.
Remarkably, there’s no mention in the novel of Partition, the scaffolding upon which many of the great novels in Hindi and Urdu of the 1950s built their houses. Much more than the divided subcontinent, it is the divided self that most interests Aziz. (In fact, it is for such reversals of human-historical scale and significance that the novel form itself exists.)
Wandered The Traveller is not an easy book to read. But in asking themselves why, many readers tuned to the Netflix wavelength may come to the realization that it is they who have spent their lives not going far enough into themselves, and also unwittingly colluding with making a market for narrative art that sees slowness as failure. (Imagine if books could judge their readers as readers judge books.)
“The forest was sunken in that deep silence,” observes Afgar in the closing pages of the novel, “which, at a certain point, becomes an eloquence in itself.” Rockwell has done a fine job of finding an eloquence for Butt’s Urdu and labyrinthine syntax in English. My only quibble is with her translation of the title, with its off-centre verb. The Pakistani writer Raza Naeem’s suggestion, The Wayfarer Went from Town to Town in an article in The Friday Times, seems to me a much more euphonious interpretation, hewing to the repetition of “nagari” in Butt’s title.
Finally, one can’t help noting HarperCollins’s decision to publish this as a fairly expensive paperback that nevertheless reveals an Afgarian lack of self-belief in itself as a book of enduring relevance. Butt’s words are so very solid and substantial; they should not be delivered on see-through paper, visually undermined by her own words on the other side of the page.
Chandrahas Choudhury is the author of four books, including the novels Arzee the Dwarf and Days of My China Dragon and the book of literary essays My Country Is Literature.