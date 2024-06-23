Nanda Devi: 7 books you must read

Nanda Devi is one of the grandest mountains of the world, as well as a goddess to the people of Uttarakhand. Here are seven books on Nanda Devi you must read

Nanda Devi is one of the most storied mountains in the world, so it stands to reason that over the years, an extensive amount of literature has been written on it. Although not exhaustive, here are seven books that will enrich your understanding of Nanda Devi, both the mountain and the goddess.

Nanda Devi, Eric Shipton.

Nanda Devi (1936) by Eric Shipton

The earliest and the best book on the mountain is also a classic of travel writing and mountain exploration. Shipton recounts the entire 1934 adventure, including the summer entry and exploration of the Nanda Devi Sanctuary, the group's monsoon exploration of the Kedarnath-Badrinath watershed and the further explorations and climbs in the sanctuary in the autumn. Shipton's wide-eyed wonder and romantic fervour lights up the narrative.

The Ascent Of Nanda Devi, Bill Tilman.

The Ascent Of Nanda Devi (1937) by Bill Tilman

This is Tilman's more businesslike account of summitting Nanda Devi, where he led a joint-English-American team and, alongside Noel Odell, successfully completed the ascent of the mountain. Despite Tilman's wry self-deprecation, it still remains a heartfelt and important travel narrative.

Shipton & Tilman: The Great Decade Of Himalayan Exploration, Jim Perrin.

Shipton & Tilman: The Great Decade Of Himalayan Exploration (2014) by Jim Perrin

In the 1930s, Shipton and Tilman were the “dynamic duo" of Himalayan climbing, cocking a snook to the British climbing establishment, and leading small, mobile and thoughtful exploratory expeditions in Garhwal, the Everest region and the Karakoram, among others. The writer and climber Jim Perrin gives a fine account of their partnership despite their very different personalities, and provides a great insight into the 1934 Nanda Devi expedition.

The Nanda Devi Affair, Bill Aitken.

The Nanda Devi Affair (1994) by Bill Aitken

Bill Aitken came to India in the early 1960s to lead the Gandhian life, fell in love with Garhwal (and a Garhwali), and Nanda Devi, and never left. As the title suggests, this book is a love letter to both the hill communities and especially to Nanda, the mountain and the goddess. Aitken has spent decades travelling to the sanctuary, traversing local trails across Uttarakhand and visiting most of the important cultural spots associated with the worship of Nanda Devi. If you want to truly understand the goddess’s cult, as it exists in the liminal space between the sublimity of natural grandeur and personal devotion, this is the book for you.

Across Peaks & Passes In Kumaun Himalaya, Harish Kapadia

Across Peaks & Passes In Kumaun Himalaya (1999) by Harish Kapadia

One of India’s best mountaineers and mountain writers, the Piolet d’Or winning Kapadia’s Across Peaks & Passes is an essential series of mountaineering books covering the great range. A few interesting chapters in the Kumaon book cover Nanda Devi, including Kapadia’s own climbs in the sanctuary as well as a very useful index of the major climbs in the sanctuary since the 1936 ascent.

Nanda Devi: A Journey To The Last Sanctuary, Hugh Thomson.

Nanda Devi: A Journey To The Last Sanctuary (2004) by Hugh Thomson

Travel writer Hugh Thomson was a part of a special expedition that was allowed to enter the Sanctuary in 2000, alongside such mountaineering luminaries as George Band and India's own legendary Colonel Narinder "Bull" Kumar, along with Eric Shipton's son John. The book is a breezy travelogue, which also covers the history of mountaineering in the area, along with the story of the Nanda Devi nuclear fiasco.

Changabang, Chris Bonington, Doug Scott, Balwant Sandhu and others

Changabang (1975) by Chris Bonington, Doug Scott, Balwant Sandhu and others

The 1970s was the heyday of climbing in the sanctuary, though not all expeditions targeted Nanda Devi. In this case, it was an Indo-British expedition led by the redoubtable mountaineer Chris Bonington, which was attempting to climb Changabang, the "shining mountain", a spectacularly striking tooth of polished granite, 22,520ft high, in the north-west of the sanctuary. Although it is hard to get the book in print nowadays, it's worth the try, as it faithfully captures the Himalayan climbing counterculture of free spirited mountaineers working with small teams, the true inheritors of Shipton's own irreverence.

