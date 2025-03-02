Naomi Klein’s ‘Doppelganger’ is a mirror to our world’s absurdity
SummaryNaomi Klein’s 2023 book ‘Doppelganger: A Trip into the Mirror World’ is an excellent primer to understanding the psychology and politics that fuels conspiracy theorists
If you want a one-liner to put on a T-shirt that sums up the spirit of the times we are living in, I bet you can’t find a better one than this droll sentence from the late Philip Roth’s 1993 novel, Operation Shylock: “It’s too ridiculous to take seriously and too serious to be ridiculous."
I stumbled upon it in writer and activist Naomi Klein’s 2023 book, Doppelganger: A Trip into the Mirror World, where this quote runs like a refrain, much like an anthem you may hum under your breath every time you are scrolling through the internet, especially if you are looking for news or information that is reliably true. The “mirror world" that Klein refers to in the subtitle is, in part, a reference to the world wide web, a domain where it is becoming harder each day to tell fact from fiction. Thanks to the flagrant manipulation of tech and AI, it is easier than ever to peddle any number of lies—from cures for chronic diseases to conspiracy theories that can pull entire democracies down.