Lounge Loves: Mehrab Bookstore, a culinary clean slate and more

Extra Points for Laughter Every second stand-up comic has a show on YouTube—being virtually funny feels like a safer bet. Of the bouquet of shows recently launched on the platform, the one I am hooked to is Nation Wants to Guess with Gursimran Khamba. Styled like a quiz show, each episode features a panel of three “guessers” who battle through three rounds to emerge winners. What works for the show is its format: pitting comedians against questions on really weird trivia culled from newspapers. While every right answer gets 10 points, every wicked joke/comment earns them 20 points. When you have comedians of the calibre of Jose Covaco, Kenny Sebastian and Anirban Das Gupta, this translates into jokes that are unhinged, politically incorrect and refreshing. And that’s why the show earns a big thumbs up from me.

— Mahalakshmi Prabhakaran A Reading Nook Tucked away on the top floor of an old house in Kochi is Mehrab Bookstore. It’s a tiny space with mock terracotta floor tiles and no-nonsense wooden shelves that could have tipped into twee if it wasn’t for its selection of indie titles from around the world—works of translation, unusual art and photography editions, endearing children’s books and Leftist literature. They’re books that aren’t usually found in mainstream stores, including titles from indie publishers Fitzcarraldo Editions and Editions Jojo. It’s a very limited, eclectic collection of books, but it is just what you need in this era of overstuffed stores that overstimulate the senses. Accessibility is an issue, though, for those with limited mobility as there is a long flight of stairs without an elevator or a handrail leading up to the store.

—Shalini Umachandran

The Japanese Way Last weekend, I was in Uniqlo, realising a bit late that Black Friday sales were on. It seemed like half the population of Noida was in that mall—the parking lot was full. But coming back to my favourite store, a shoutout to the staff for being so polite, attentive and ready to help, even if they are swamped. If they see you walking around with a load of clothes, they will immediately bring a basket. The level of service is comparable to what you would find in a store in Tokyo, right down to greeting the customer when she walks in. But that day the image that stayed with me was of a staff member handing out 250ml water bottles to customers waiting in the long line to the tills. A small but thoughtful gesture—it’s all about the human touch in customer service.

—Nipa Charagi Culinary Clean Slate Every time I finish the leftovers in my fridge, I feel this tiny, inexplicable joy. It has become a grounding ritual now. A reminder that I’m not wasting food, a nod to the elders who taught us what a privilege it is to have food on the table. There’s also something deeply satisfying about the clean slate it creates: fewer containers stacked up, fewer items lurking in the back. In some ways, it feels like clearing out pending tasks. You close loops. You create space. And when the fridge looks lighter, your mind does too. It’s like ending the day with every item on your to-do list checked off. The feeling got me so curious that I even looked up whether there’s a word for it—probably in Japanese or German. There isn’t yet.