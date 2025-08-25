New on Shelves: ‘Nation’s Calling', ‘How Women Invest in a Man’s World' and more

Behavioural finance expert Jyoti Mehndiratta Kappal explains how women’s investment and money choices are shaped by social and cognitive biases. Based on her research, interviews and experience as a coach, she provides a blueprint for investing that is strategic and empowering in “a man’s world”.

‘How Women Invest in a Man’s World’, by Jyoti Mehndiratta Kappal, Bloomsbury, 224 pages, ₹399.

In his distinguished career, Brigadier B.D. Mishra fought in three major wars between India and its neighbours: in 1962 against China, in 1965 against Pakistan, and in 1971, against Pakistan again in the Bangladesh Liberation War. He revisits his wartime experiences as well as key anti-hijacking and anti-insurgency operations he led.

‘Nation’s Calling: A Life of Chivalry and Commitment’, by Brigadier B.D. Mishra, HarperCollins India, 288 pages, ₹799.

Monisha Rajesh, of Around the World in 80 Trains fame, returns with a travelogue—this time documenting her adventures on the world’s best-known sleeper trains, be it Austria’s Nightjet, Scotland’s Caledonian Sleeper or Finland’s Santa Claus Express. The writing glows with warmth and wit, capturing the romantic appeal of slow travel in our frenzied times.

‘Moonlight Express: Around the World by Night Train’, by Monisha Rajesh, Bloomsbury, 336 pages, ₹699.

Drawing on her own battle with cancer and her young daughter’s response to it, Priyanka Pandya Bhatt addresses complex emotions that children must grapple with when a parent falls sick. Debasmita Dasgupta’s tender illustrations breathe life into a difficult story.