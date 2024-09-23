New on Shelves: 4 books to read this week

The first thought Delhi invokes isn’t nature, but the city does enjoy four distinct seasons with their attendant charms and inconveniences. Anuradha Kumar-Jain urges us to look closely at the changing flora, fauna, colour of the sky and texture of the air as each season rolls into the Capital. Written as a journal and illustrated by Bahaar Meera Jain, this volume is a treat to the senses. If you are a Dilliwala, this book will make you fall in love with the city all over again.

Delhi: A Nature Journal by Anuradha Kumar-Jain, Rupa, 240 pages, ₹695

If you’re a fan of Elizabeth Strout, her upcoming novel promises to be a treat. Bringing back characters like Bob Burgess, Lucy Barton and Olive Kitteridge from her bestsellers, Tell Me Everything weaves a delicate story of friendship, betrayal and love in her trademark style.

Tell Me Everything by Elizabeth Strout, Penguin Random House, 256 pages, ₹899

The late supercop Vijay Raman’s memoir takes the reader on a rollercoaster ride through his eventful career. Awarded the President’s Police Medal for Gallantry, he was involved in tackling some of the most notorious names in crime: Paan Singh Tomar, Phoolan Devi and Daku Malkan Singh. If adventures and tales of daredevilry are your thing, this pacy book will not disappoint.

Did I Really Do All This?: Memoirs of a Gentleman Cop Who Dared to be Different by Vijay Raman, Rupa, 280 pages, ₹795

Chimps in space tend to end up badly but not in David Walliams’ books. In Astrochimp, his first ever comic book with illustrations by Adam Stower, the bestselling writer takes us into the adventures of Chump. Throw in a couple of tortoises, Bardot the cat and a swarm of giant fruit flies and outer space seems like the coolest place to be.