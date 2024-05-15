‘Choice’: A three-act novel
Neel Mukherjee’s ‘Choice’ is a satirical commentary on the belief that ‘life is economics’
The opening chapter of Neel Mukherjee’s new novel, Choice, features a near-perfect bait-and-switch: It begins with the kind of warm fuzzies generated by a James Herriot story and ends like a slasher movie’s blood-soaked climax. London-based publisher Ayush is about to read his twin toddlers, Masha and Sasha, a bedtime story—a short film, as it turns out. Masha and Sasha are excited because the video opens with shots of pigs (“Will Miss Piggy be there?"). Soon, the action shifts to scenes of butchery and bloodshed, for this is a vegan promotional video highlighting the poor living conditions and large-scale slaughter at a cattle farm.