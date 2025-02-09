Netflix can’t steal Gabriel Garcia Marquez’s thunder

All this isn’t to dismiss the exquisite craft and respect with which the TV adaptation has been conceptualised by directors Alex García López and Laura Mora. The entire series was shot in Colombia and in Spanish in accordance with Gabo’s wishes, if such a screen adaptation were to ever happen. With each episode running for roughly an hour, the length of the series does justice to the writer’s demand for it to take its own sweet time and not be scrunched into a couple of hours for the benefit of cinema-goers. If nothing else, you have to give credit to the stellar cinematography by Paulo Pérez and María Sarasvati. The journey Jose Arcadio Buendía and his tribe undertake through the swamps to reach Macondo is one of the most arresting sequences in any TV series for sure.