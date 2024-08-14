Netflix is making stand-up comedy anything but special

Last September, I went to a Trevor Noah standup gig in Delhi. Noah, a perceptive and politically savvy comedian — with an excellent gift for accent-mimicking — is one of comedy’s more interesting voices, which is why it was disappointing that he had far too little to say. On his first night in India, Noah presented very little new material, instead recycling bits we had heard before on his polished and thoughtful standup specials. Roughly midway through, he threw in the towel. “What would you like to talk about?" he asked, and then proceeded to do nearly 40-minutes of crowd-work.