Lounge Loves: Lactose therapy, Gujarati ‘thalis’ and more

Samosas in a Cameo Role Deeju (Sajal Ali) and Mujji (Hamza Sohail) are first cousins whose families have been estranged for two decades. The story of this Pakistani drama, Dil Wali Gali Mein, starts with them running away to get married. Ali and Sohail were last seen together in the excellent Zard Patton ka Bunn about a village teenager who wants to become a doctor. Here, the struggles are of a newly-married couple, especially the young bride trying to find her bearings in a house that also doubles up as a school run by her mother-in-law. This Ramzan drama makes for a nice evening watch: Ali and Sohail’s chemistry is endearing, the characters, the humour, all relatable. And then there are the samosas, in a cameo role. In one scene, where the couple are having samosas, you are almost tempted to stick your hand inside the screen and grab one. —Nipa Charagi

Lactose Therapy You’ll find half-empty bottles and tubes and boxes and jars of moisturiser all over my house (my bedside table alone has half-a- dozen) thanks to dry, sensitive skin. I try pretty much everything that looks like it may help, some good and others a one-time buy. A recent find, a “Smmmoothie” (ignore the cutesy name) from Indian skincare brand Neude, which claims to use milk as a base in its products, has been very helpful this season, when I unfailingly get blisters on my palm and fingers. The runny lotion in a spray bottle contains niacinamide, salicylic acid, HLA and a bunch of ceramides, which have helped with the blisters, despatching them in a much shorter time than usual. I’m almost tempted to drink it, but alas, I’m lactose intolerant.

—Shrabonti Bagchi

Also read: New on shelves: Four titles to add to your TBR list Grooving to Marathi Bop At a friend’s wedding sangeet last month, I stumbled upon Dolby Walya, a Marathi track from the 2016 comedy Jaundya na Balasaheb. And I’ve been hooked ever since. Punjabi songs have ruled every dance floor I’ve seen, and as someone with Punjabi roots, I’m not complaining. But discovering a Marathi bop in this space was a refreshing change. It is composed by Ajay-Atul—the duo behind the widely popular and award-winning music of Sairat (2016). With its thumping dhol beats and electrifying tempo, Dolby Walya is pure adrenaline. The visual of the maid of honour doing the classic DJ-mixing move to the refrain Dolbywalya bolav majhya DJ la DJ la lives brokerage-free in my brain.

—Shephali Bhatt

Better than the Best During a recent trip to Mumbai that involved a lot of eating and drinking at places that are often on “best-of” lists, a friend decided I needed a break from all the fanciness and took me to Shree Thakker Bhojanalay in Kalbadevi. The cheerful, efficient staff of the Gujarati restaurant that’s been around from 1945 laid out an unlimited thali that has at least five kinds of vegetables, three kinds of dal and various dhoklas, vadas, rotis, pooris, rices, mithais and lassis—a menu that changes everyday. The staff carefully explain how to pair foods for those who aren’t familiar. It was easily the best meal I had on that trip—restaurants from “best-of” lists coming a far second. And the tastiest part of it: Tiny bajra (pearl millet) rotis slathered with ghee, lasoon (garlic) chutney and jaggery—an explosion of tastes, flavours and deliciousness.

