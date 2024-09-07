A new book offers an easy reading of Indian art

To me, one of the most interesting sections—and the most elaborate—is the ‘Art Landscape Post Independence’, which traces the transition from modern to contemporary art. It doesn’t feature your regular linear biographies. Rather, it is evident that Sarkar Ellias knows the subjects well, and picks anecdotes and specific aspects of their practice that would help a lay person engage with the artist better. The text humanises the artist, allowing you to see the person behind the works. Take, for instance, the snippet on Masood Hussain, born in Srinagar in 1953, whose works are rooted in the Kashmiri way of life. The author mentions that the first portrait that the artist ever drew as a child in the 1960s was of a young man, whose head was covered in a blood-stained bandage, as a result of stone pelting. Such instances have led to a mix of sombre works like Those Who Disappeared with evocative ones on rhythms of seasons and colours in Kashmir.